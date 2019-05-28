Ghana: Cyber Security Attacks Increase ... 5 Internet Service Providers Suffer 50 Attacks in 1st Quarter of This Year - Police

Five internet service providers have suffered 50 cyber security attacks in the first quarter of the year, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Dr Gustav Hebert Yankson, Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has disclosed.

He said the increasing nature of these crimes is alarming as they had devastating effects on our society, especially, business and the economy.

The Director said this at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop for 50 detectives on cybercrime and electronic evidence in Accra yesterday, but failed to mention the names of the affected telecos, stating that, there were ongoing investigations and for security reasons, he did not want to say where the attacks originated from.

The programme which was aimed at building the capacity of relevant stakeholders within the criminal justice system was under the auspices of the CID and funded by Conference of Western Attorney Generals, Africa Alliance Partnership (CWAG/AAP).

Participants were drawn from the CID, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Bureau of National Investigations, Attorney General Department, Judicial Service and Financial Intelligence Centre, among others.

Chief Supt Yankson mentioned some of the cybercrimes as sextortion, child pornography, fake adverts and copyright offences among others.

He said ensuring strict adherence to a comprehensive cyber-security practice is the way to go to avoid some of these crimes.

The Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in her remarks said the CID would by the end of this year have a digital forensic laboratory to help them in their investigations.

She said for some time now the CID had been relying on private institutions for the analyses which sometimes affected their activities.

COP Addo-Danquah said the laboratory would be manned by its own personnel to fast-track investigations.

She said the workshop is aimed at strengthening collaboration, cooperation and partnership among state agencies to address cyber threats in the country.

The Director-General said the proliferation of cyber attacks is causing increasing damage on companies, government and individuals culminating in huge financial losses to victims.

COP Addo-Danquah said a cyber security venture report 2018 suggests cybercrimes will rise to $6 trillion annually by 2021 adding that this amount encompasses everything from damage and destruction of sensitive data, stolen money, lost productivity, and theft of intellectual properties.

The Board Chairman of CWAG/AAP, Mr Marcus Green commended the CID for the collaboration, stressing the need to partner security agencies in addressing trans-organised crime.

He assured of their continuous support to the CID in helping them achieve their goals.

The President of the Ghana Bar Association, Mr Anthony Forson said as personnel of law enforcement agencies the public looked up to them in prosecuting cases to ensure justice.

He urged the participants to continue to acquire knowledge to help them in their career.