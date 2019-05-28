Liberia: Stay Off the Street

-CDC instructs partisans

Barely a week to the planned 07June protest by civil society and opposition politicians here the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) calls on its partisans to stay off the streets.

The CDC says its call is intended to allow partisans to rest for a grand launch of its political campaign on June 08, ahead of the July 02 senatorial and representative by-elections in Montserrado County.

The National Elections Commission has scheduled one senatorial by-election in Montserrado County and a representative by-election in Montserrado District#15, respectively on 02 July.

At the same time group of Liberians led by the Council of Patriots are gearing up for a street protest on June 07 to call the attention of President George Manneh Weah to bad governance, corruption, and appalling economic downturn.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, CDC national chairman Mulbah Morlu says before the June 08 campaign launch the ruling party will hold series of community engagements to ensure massive victories in both by-elections.

According to him, from May 29 to June 03, the CDC and collaborating political parties will conduct mass meeting in Paynesville, West Point, and in all 17 electoral districts of Montserrado followed by street parade of its candidates throughout the principle streets of Monrovia on 04 June.

The CDC recently picked Madam Pualita Wie as senatorial candidate and Abu Bana Kamara for Montserrado County Electoral District #15, respectively.

Madam Wie is contesting against Abraham Darious Dillon of the four opposition collaborating political parties, including Independent Candidates Kimmie Weeks and Ms Miata Fahnbulleh.

Mr. Kamara will go all out against Ms Telia Urey of the four opposition political parties for the Montserrado District#15 seat at the Liberian Legislature.

Morlu assures that the CDC as a ruling political party intends to campaign cleanly void of personal attacks, disclosing that the Coalition has already written the National Elections Commission and the Ministry of Justice about its campaign activities. By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne