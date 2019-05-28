Liberia: Mayor Koijee Chides Urey

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee chides businessman-turns politician Benoni Urey of the All Liberia Party or ALP for picking his daughter Tella Urey to contest for the vacant seat in Montserrado County electoral district # 15.

"You claim to be an opposition; the first opportunity that came your way you put your daughter on it; this means if the Liberian people had trusted you with this country, this is how you were going to behave", notes the City Mayor, who is a former youth wing chair for the governing Coalition for Democratic Change.

Mr. Urey, a former presidential candidate, is also one time supporter of CDC Standard Bearer, George Manneh Weah, now President of the Republic of Liberia.

Koijee was speaking here on Sunday, May 26, in electoral district # 10, Old Road community. He says his visit to the community was to honor a request from the Minister of Public Works to clean the roads and clear drainages clogged by citizens as the result of dirt.

Four collaborating opposition parties here, including the All Liberian Party (ALP) Liberty Party (LP) Unity Party (UP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) unanimously announced Ms. Tella Urey as their candidate to contest against the governing CDC candidate Abu Kamara in the July 2 Representative by-election in district# 15, Montserrado County.

Her selection has created serious argument among the hierarchy of the four parties with UP's Amos Tweh expressing disappointment recently on Prime FM via mobile, accusing Mr. Benoni Urey of handpicking his daughter to contest for the vacant seat in the district.

Speaking to scores of supporters in district #10 headed by Representative Yekeh Kolubah of the opposition bloc, Mayor Koijee notes, "I may not like Amos Tweh though he's from the Unity Party, but let me say this to you, he's a young man of this generation; he deserves to be given a chance. Can you compare a Tweh to a Urey in Blamo town, or Gbandi town, you get it wrong; don't waste your time."

He challenges the four collaborating parties to show their strength and popularity at the ballot box rather than instilling fear in the minds of peaceful citizens, who are busy looking for their daily bread, saying, the Coalition government did not overthrow anyone president to take state power, but rather through the ballot, so the opposition should seek power thru the same channel.

"If we failed, let the Liberian people decide whether we fail or not, because the power last within their hands to decide in 2023 election", the City Mayor continues.

He says the opposition should stop taking advantage of the people situation and pretend to be advocating on their behalf, when in fact, they seek their own interest.

Mayor Koijee calls on the people of district #10 to denounce the pending June 7 protest, saying, "We call on you not to get involve into their protest, because these are political Santa Claus; they are people who don't mean well for this country."

Meanwhile, the MCC boss concedes to dirtiness of the city, "We want to admit the fact that Monrovia is facing daunting challenges, but we will invest all our energy in solving the challenge; it is not just to say the city is dirty without doing anything to help clean it."

He discloses the Monrovia City Corporation is working along with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to secure funds in cleaning the city, beginning with primary waste collection in private homes to give the capital a decent look.

"We want to remind all of our citizens that even though the President is building the roads, but it is also the responsibility of every citizen to clean and protect the road, and to do so is for every citizen to be security, because the MCC team can not be in every district every day." By Lewis S. Teh-Editing by Jonathan Browne