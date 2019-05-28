Liberia: LICOSESS Graduates 31 Instructors in Bong

The Liberian Cooperative Standard Education School System (LICOSESS) has graduated and certificated 31 educators from its "B" and "C" Certificate programs in Gbarnga, Bong County.

LICOSESS was established by a group of Liberian professional teachers and administrators in November 1994.

The institution was founded with the main purpose of buttressing the efforts of the Ministry of Education to support the school system with qualified and well - prepared teachers and administrators to teach at both primary and secondary schools in Liberia.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the graduation exercise, LICOSESS Gbarnga Site Coordinator, James Yarkpawolo said the Graduates went through all of the lessons prescribed by the Ministry of Education and made a successful pass.

"They did all of the courses for the "B" and "C" certificates and as such, we need no to waste their time but to certificate them as trained Teachers in Liberia," he adds.

Mr. Yarkpawolo reveals that the institution's board is currently going through a process that will enable it to offer barchelor's degrees, firstly at its Monrovia campus.

"As soon the Ministry gives us permit to offer BSc Degrees, we will waste no time but to start doing the same at all of our local branches," he says.

He reaffirms the institution's commitment to preparing veteran instructors who will immensely contribute to Liberia's educational sector.

Also speaking to this paper, two of the graduates Helena Kollie and Thomas Dixon expressed gratitude to the Institution.

"For me I have over the past created passion for the teaching field so I must do all I can to prepare myself as a qualified Instructor," Helena says.

According to the 21 - year - old instructor, she will serve the Liberian education sector with due diligence.-Edited by Winston W. Parley