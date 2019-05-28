Liberia: Officer Alarms Bad Leadership At Gbarnga Regional Security Hub

A security officer assigned at the Gbarnga Regional Justice and Security Hub Harris Togbah has described the leadership of Hub Manager Togbah Gowee as frustrating.

According to the regional Officer Togbah, since the death of former Hub Manager Hezekiah Siakor in early 2017, the institution continues to allegedly lack good management.

He complains that this is serving as major impediment for assigned officers.According to Officer Togbah, officers assigned at the Hub lack rain boot, raincoat and flashlights.

Harris Togbah stresses that following the death of Mr. Siakor, there has been drastic reduction of other benefits which is seriously discouraging officers to stay on duty.

According to him, officers assigned at the area were entitled to US$100.00, but it has been reduced to LRD$15,000.00.

Togbah claims that Manager Gowee's ascendancy as head of the hub is a total setback and burden on security personals under President George Manneh Weah's government.

"We are really suffering here, to even have single light from our Boss is difficult," he says.

He then appealed to Bong County authorities and the central government to quickly intervene in the situation.In response, Mr. Togbah Gowee says he has been tirelessly working to ensure the welfare of officers at the hub.He states that there will always be challenges, but those challenges are being worked on gradually.

"The government of President Weah is committed to providing the necessary materials for our officers that's why we as heads have always engaged national government to address some of these concerns," Mr. Gowee stresses.

He denies allegation of reduction of officers' salaries the hub. He however pledges his commitment to serving the central region's security hub in the interest of the Liberian people.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley