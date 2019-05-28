Nigeria: Court Summons Niger CP Over Failure to Arrest Ex-Governor Aliyu

Minna — A Federal High Court in Minna, Niger State, yesterday ordered the state Commissioner of Police to appear before it and offer explanation over his failure to execute the bench warrant issued for the arrest of former Governor Babangida Aliyu and Umar Nasko.

Justice Aminu Aliyu ordered the police commissioner to appear with the two defendants in June 13, the next adjourned date unfailingly.

Aliyu and Nasko were due to appear in court on May 23 for re-arraignment over alleged N1.9 billion fraud but failed to show up, prompting Justice Aliyu to issue a bench warrant against them.

When the matter came up yesterday, Aliyu and Nasko were once again absent, with only counsel to the former governor, Olajide Ayodele (SAN), present in court.

Ayodele, however, said he would undertake to ensure his client is informed of the next adjourned date.

On his part, prosecution counsel, Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), expressed surprise at the defendants' absence without any cogent reason.