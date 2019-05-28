Namibia: MTC Listing On NSX Can Boost Economy

POTENTIAL investor capital inflows will be expected in the local economy once MTC Namibia lists on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

MTC said last week that they would start the process of listing on the local bourse next month, a process that will take roughly 15 months. Once finalised, the mobile telecommunications company will be the first public enterprise to list on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX).

Tumelo Thudinyane, an investment analyst at Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia, said the potential increased investor capital flows into the country are indirectly advantageous for the country's current account with regards to the increased collection of corporate taxes.

"The capital markets are deepened and further stabilised by creating a well-diversified and broadened shareholding in the market, and one can only hope that this would encourage entrepreneurship in Namibia as the stock market is an excellent tool for providing liquidity for investments in an economy, and a smart investment would be to invest in the development of skilled entrepreneurs," Thudinyane said in an emailed response to The Namibian.

The investment analyst stated that MTC's decision to list on the local bourse is a positive move, adding that from a business or corporate perspective, an important advantage includes easier and cheaper access to finance from local and international institutional investors in the interest of infrastructural expansion and diversification.

"This is especially important, considering the advent of 5G and the capital-intensive investment required for the potential roll-out of 5G technology in future. Privatisation is likely to enhance MTC's corporate values and practices as a result of the increased regulatory scrutiny and required transparency," he noted.

In terms of encouraging other public enterprises to list on the NSX, Thudinyane said the listing would benefit the economy greatly if leaders who understand how to deliver real public value and be fiscally responsible and accountable could run these enterprises.

NSX chief executive officer Tiaan Bazuin said they are very pleased to see progress on the listing of MTC. "Telecommunication providers have historically been very popular with public investors as they have a client base that knows them and often wish to have ownership, in addition to being clients. Safaricom in Kenya was a huge success, as was Vodacom and MTN in SA."

MTC's Tim Ekandjo said in a statement last week that they expect to submit the listing application to the NSX in February 2020, and will announce the opening date for the public offer in March 2020.

"The public offer is expected to close in June 2020, and we anticipate being formally listed on the NSX by July 2020, depending on regulatory approvals," he added.

The company has appointed IJG Securities and PSG Namibia as sponsoring brokers for the listing project.

The statement was issued after a public regulatory ruling that made the listing public knowledge, and to keep the nation fully informed about the process.

MTC's listing decision aims to achieve greater operational efficiency, transparency, enhanced operational visibility and achieve liquidity.

