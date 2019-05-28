Kenya: Wife Stabs Husband's Genitals After Getting Nightlong Cold Shoulder

A middle-aged man is nursing injuries at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital after his wife stabbed his scrotum.

Thirty year-old Stephen Omondi said he was attacked and seriously injured by his wife Lydia Moraa on Friday morning in their house at Khalaba area on the outskirts of Bungoma town.

Medical Supretenant Dr David Wanikina said the man is out of danger after undergoing a surgical operation.

"We received the patient at around 7am. He was accompanied by his friends having been assaulted on his private parts by a sharp object sustaining injuries on his scrotum.

"The medical team have managed to repair the scrotum and I can confirm that the patient is stable in the ward," said Dr Wanikina.

Dr Wanikina indicated that the patient suffered a deep cut about two to three centimeters.

He added that the victim was likely to be discharged within two to three days.

"From the history we got, he says that he was assaulted by a person known to him. And from our assessment, we found that it was a sharp object that was used in his scrotal area, likely a sharp knife," explained the medic.

NOT TALKING

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Omondi said that his wife woke him up early Friday morning demanding to know why he was not talking to her.

"I was asleep then my wife woke me up. She started asking me why I had not talked to her since I came home the previous evening. She wanted to know the problem. I told her not to stress me since it was still early in the morning," explained Mr Omondi while writhing in pain.

He added: "She told me that she wanted to go to her parents' home and asked for Sh50 but I had no money on me. I had money on the mobile phone. So, I sent her Sh250 before she told me that she was aware of everything that I do in Bungoma. She told me that she was no longer interested in the relationship."

Mr Omondi, who operates a garage business in Bungoma town, said that he left the bed, wrapped himself in a towel and went to the sitting room.

"I took our only kid who is two years old, only for her to grab my private parts. I put the child aside and tried to hold her hands but I was unable because she overpowered me. I punched her on the head that is when she left me and ran away

Mr Omondi said that he was initially not aware that she had injured him on his private parts.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

"I was shocked to notice that she had cut my private parts. This is when I looked for my phone and called my brother informing him that my wife had attempted to kill me. He came and rushed me to hospital," said Mr Omondi.

Shocked residents flocked the hospital to witness the incident.

Ms Sakina Irene Pendo from Kaburengwa village called for the immediate arrest of the suspect terming the incident unfortunate.

"Whatever that woman has done is murder because it shows that she is even ready to kill her own children. She should be arrested because it is not right to do such a thing. If you don't want a man just let him be instead of harming him to that extend," said Ms Pendo.

Another resident John Mwangi appealed to couples to seek alternative ways of resolving conflicts instead of resorting to clashes.

"In case of differences, couples should engage elders or religious leaders so that they help them solve such issues. But harming someone because of a disagreement cannot solve the issue at hand but complicate everything," said Mr Mwangi.

Police said that they had launched investigations into the matter that has left residents in shock.