Kenya: Swanky Celebrations as Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts in Kenya

On Thursday, The Autograph Collection Hotels, which is Marriott International's distinctive collection of passionately independent hotels, marked its official debut in Kenya, welcoming Sankara Nairobi to its diverse and distinguished portfolio of over 171 hotels around the world.

The invite only VVIP event held at the rooftop of the luxurious Sankara Hotel, with a picturesque background of the sweeping views over the Nairobi skyline, was well attended by the who's who in the business and commercial industry of Nairobi in addition to The Marriot International top honchos, among them Cabinet Secretary for Tourism & Wildlife, Najib Balala, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Kylie Mc Carter, Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph, CBA Bank Group CEO, Isaac Awuondo, Sankara Nairobi directors Mukesh Shah and Baloo Patel, Marriot Area VP Ibrahim Barghout, Airtel Africa's Vice President for corporate communications Michael Okwiri, Sanlam Chairman John Simba, Country Manager Sir Benjamin Dutton, Ambassador Dennis Awori, Chairman Toyota, Corporate governance consultant Susan Mudhune among others.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sankara Nairobi, a distinctive hotel which evokes the spirit and heritage of this vibrant city, to our portfolio," said Alex Kyriakidis President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. "As the first Autograph Collection Hotel in Kenya, Sankara Nairobi is a significant addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in the region and a testament to our conversion friendly strategy. The hotel perfectly embodies the brand's unique perspective on design, craft, hospitality and its Exactly Like Nothing Else philosophy. This rebranding is in lockstep with the growing demand from consumers and their desire for differentiated experiences wherever they travel."

The Chief Guest, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism & Wildlife, Najib Balala, congratulated the Hotel, noting that Sankara Nairobi was among the 1st hotels in Nairobi which has gained global recognition. In his speech, he revealed that the U.S. tourists are #1 largest group & spenders in Kenya.

Sankara Nairobi comprises 168 thoughtfully designed rooms, a tempting choice of authentic and award-winning restaurants, destination bars, social and meeting spaces, and fitness facilities. The newly refurbished guest rooms including a brand-new Presidential Suite captures the hotel's personality with signature elements showcasing a unique character and a defining sense of place.