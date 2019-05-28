Kenya: Blow to Gays in Kenya as Court Declines to Legalise Same-Sex Unions

Nairobi — The High Court has rejected a plea to make gay sex legal in Kenya.

This follows a case that was filed in 2016 by three Kenyan gay rights organisations asking judges to declare sections 162 (a) and (c) and section 165 of the Penal Code unconstitutional.

In their suit, the petitioners wanted the court to declare thee laws unconstitutional while claiming that they lead to discrimination against them.

But a three judge-bench of Justices Chacha Mwita, John Mativo and Roselyne Aburili has dismissed the case, saying cultural values must be respected.

"Acknowledging cohabitation among people of the same sex (where they would ostensibly be able to have same-sex intercourse) would indirectly open the door for unions (marriages) of people of the same sex," Justice Aburili said, while reading the unanimous judgement.

And the judges cautioned that, "any interpretation by the petitioners should not exclude our cultural values and principles. The Constitution is a point of reference to any ruling or decision by the court."