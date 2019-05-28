Kenya: Odinga Speaks on Fake Gold, Says He Exposed Scammers Posing as Matiangi

Nairobi — ODM leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over his alleged role in the fake gold importation saga that has roped in dubious businessmen and influential government and political leaders.

Speaking in Kitutu Chache North Constituency Friday, Odinga narrated how he blew the cover of the 'extortionists' who were trying to dupe a Dubai gold investor that their detained consignment would be released.

"I am the one who exposed the callers as fraudsters. I was with the Arabs when they received the call from the fraudsters who told them that they had their gold consignment and even sent a photo."

"They then said that they were with the Interior Cabinet Secretary. So I told the Arabs to tell them to put Mr Matiangi on the phone. When the he came on he said, this is Matiangi, I confirm we have your consignment and if you comply to our conditions, we will transfer your consignment to Wajir Airport where you can go and pick it up."

"It is at this point, that I interjected and I told the Arabs that they are being duped and that those are notorious conmen. The ongoing investigations will soon lead to the arrest of these impostors. But I want to assure you that on this matter of the fake gold, Mr Matiangi is as clean as cotton wool," Odinga explained.

The names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga were dragged into the saga after an audio recording emerged where a certain Moses can be heard mentioning them in a bid to assure a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi, a business associate of United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that their detained consignment would be released.

The former Premier who is now the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa defended the Interior Cabinet Secretary from allegations he was involved in the fake gold scam.

Odinga likened it to a thief who chases an innocent man after being found stealing.