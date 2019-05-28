Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz to Exit in December

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz has resigned on "personal grounds", effective December 31.

In an internal memo to staff, Mr Mikosz said he had decided to shorten his contract.

"It is my personal decision and I have obviously discussed it with the board as well as my family," he said.

He noted that he had informed the Capital Markets Authority and the Nairobi Securities Exchange of his decision, in line with regulations since KQ is a listed company.

IMPROVEMENTS

The CEO noted that he remains "fully determined" to the plans for the national carrier's turnaround that were rolled out three years ago.

Related Stories

"I believe this is the ideal timing to begin a transition process to find someone who will continue with the turnaround initiatives," he said.

Mr Mikosz noted that the efforts have seen the company decrease its losses from Sh25 billion in 2014 to Sh7.5 million currently.

"I am convinced that KQ is on a good path for a full recovery," he stated.

CHINA

The CEO also informed staff that he would be travelling to China to work on the launch of directs flights to Beijing.

He will also attend the International Air Transport Association General Assembly and carry out a business review in Bangkok.