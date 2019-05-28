South Africa: Draft National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy Introduces Measures to Adapt to Effects of Climate Change

analysis

The increased occurrence of disastrous weather conditions has moved our country to intensify its actions in the fight against climate change. South Africa has developed an adaptation strategy that will allow our nation to plan and respond better to the intensified impacts of climate change.

Climate change is wreaking havoc on global weather patterns. It has resulted in a shift in climate zones and placed ecological and marine systems across the world under great duress.

In South Africa, we have seen the effect for ourselves with parts of the country experiencing severe drought conditions while other areas have been hit by flash floods.

Earlier in 2019, neighbouring countries Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe were struck by severe weather conditions. Cyclone Idai displaced hundreds of thousands of people and caused massive devastation.

South Africa, along with many other nations, united in providing assistance to our neighbours. However, the devastating effect of a changing climate and extreme weather continues to be felt across the Southern African Development Community.

