South Africa: Suspects in Foreign Students' Robbery Arrested

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has welcomed and applauded the arrest of three suspects in connection with the robbery of international students in Mamelodi earlier this month.

Sitole praised the team under the leadership of the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, for the sterling work they have done on this case.

The first suspect was arrested in Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi East within days after the robbery.

Sitole commended the police's persistence in identifying and arresting another two suspects on 24 May in Limpopo and in Mpumalanga on 25 May respectively.

"The team's dedication and perseverance in this case must be commended.

"The commitment displayed by our members is a reflection of what the South African Police Service as a whole strives for," Sitole said.

While all three suspects are appearing before a magistrate in the Pretoria Court on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and assault, the search for the other suspects still continues.

On 13 May 2019, a group of international students and two Professors arrived at Viva Foundation School in Mamelodi East on an outreach programme.

A group of approximately five armed men accosted the students and their professors and robbed them of personal belongings including laptops, cell phones, cameras, passports, plane tickets, bags and US Dollars.