South Africa: Transport On Crashes Across the Country

press release

The Department of Transport, conveys its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of crashes that took place in various provinces around our country.

The two major crashes took place yesterday, the 27th May 2019 on the N3 South at Volsloorus and Barry Marais Interchange where ten (10) people died.

It is alleged that a Freightliner Truck was driving in front and allegedly came to a complete stop on the N3 due to a veld fire and smoke across the freeway and as a result all other vehicles crashed into each other in the multiple vehicle crash.

The other major crash occurred on Sunday 26th May 2019 on the R37 at Chuenespoort, in Limpopo. Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash that resulted in six (6) fatalities and one injured person.

The Department of Transport calls upon motorist to always be on high alert, observing any distractions what might affect their ability to drive safely, including keeping a safe driving distance.

The Department of Transport has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) working together with their provincial counterparts to expedite investigations into the cause of these unfortunate occurrences.

The Road Accident Fund is also directed to give the family of the deceased and the injured the necessary support and comfort.

Issued by: Department of Transport