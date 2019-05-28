South Africa: Eastern Cape Station Commanders Making Bityi Communities Safe

press release

Eastern Cape SAPS Station Commanders converged at the Mthatha Cluster for the Provincial Management Forum kicked off this vital meeting by ensuring that the Bityi communities are safe when they conducted operations yesterday, 27 May 2019 from 14:00 to 21:00. Operations Siyabangena was conducted in the Viegisville, Sikhobeni, Mqhekezweni and Xhongorha localities and was intelligence-driven to address crime and criminal activities in a structured and co-ordinated manner and to ensure strict compliance with the various laws and regulations governing our society.

The following successes were recorded thus far;

*More than 600 persons and more than 159 vehicles were stopped and searched together with more than 25 liquor premises were visited and two (2) were closed for non-compliance.

*13 knives were also confiscated.

*Two (2) firearms were recovered.

*High police visibility was also maintained along the N2 with fines worth more than R13 000. 00 issued.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga noted with concern the dangerous weapons which continue to be confiscated as these weapons are used in the commissioning of crime. "In terms of the Dangerous Weapons Act of 2013 (Act No.15 of 2013), it is a criminal offence to possess a dangerous weapon with the intention of committing an unlawful act. If the possession of a dangerous weapon raises a reasonable suspicion that the person intends to use the dangerous weapon to commit an unlawful act, the person may be found guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to be imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years", she said.

Three suspects aged between 30 and 45 years were arrested for dealing with and possession of dagga. Another suspect, aged 27 was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm. All the suspects will appear soon at the Bityi Magistrates Court for the charges they face.

"Through these operations, we are determined to make the Eastern Cape communities safer by targeting areas which are known to be frequented by criminals. We urge the community members to work with SAPS and report crime and criminal activities to ensure that the people ARE and FEEL safe", said Gen Ntshinga.