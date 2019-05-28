Somalia: Victory for Gender Equality Activists As Hirshabelle State Gets First Female Mayor

The first female Mayor has been appointed in Hirshabelle's town of Beledwyene, marking a bold success for women empowerment in Somalia.

The Old town located 150 kilometers from Mogadishu will now be managed by Safiya Hassan, who made a bold move to relocate from the luxuries of life in London to serve the country.

Previously, she served as the district commissioner of Shabis in Mogadishu.

Her appointment is a welcome move at a time when human rights are pushing for the rights of women and girls who do not have access to leadership positions like their male counterparts