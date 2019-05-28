28 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Victory for Gender Equality Activists As Hirshabelle State Gets First Female Mayor

Tagged:

Related Topics

The first female Mayor has been appointed in Hirshabelle's town of Beledwyene, marking a bold success for women empowerment in Somalia.

The Old town located 150 kilometers from Mogadishu will now be managed by Safiya Hassan, who made a bold move to relocate from the luxuries of life in London to serve the country.

Previously, she served as the district commissioner of Shabis in Mogadishu.

Former Galguduud region governor grateful but not surprised after Canada grants him refugee status

Puntland Severe Ties with the Federal Government of Somalia of Slow Pace of Reforms, Revenue Sharing

Kismayo Basking in Peace and Tranquility

Her appointment is a welcome move at a time when human rights are pushing for the rights of women and girls who do not have access to leadership positions like their male counterparts

Somalia

Puntland Severe Ties With Somalia Over Slow Pace of Reforms, Revenue Sharing

Puntland has severed all ties with the Federal Government of Somalia over what they say is blatant regard of regional… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.