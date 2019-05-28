Somalia: Uproar Over Arrest and Detention of Journalist On Trumped Up Charges in Mogadishu

There has been an uproar over the arrest and detention of Goobjoog TV and Radio reporter, Ali Adan Mumin who was arrested Tuesday.

According to colleagues the police offers had been hunting down the journalist at his work place before arresting him in the hours of the morning when he presented himself.

Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) said the authorities should, without any condition release the detained scribe.

In the letter delivered to the office, it the only reason given was that the "CID received complaints against the journalist". The letter neither mentioned who brought the complaints nor explained what the complaints were about.

Goobjoog Media Director, Hassan Mohamud Mohamed said the CID Commander, Omar Abdi Elmi informed journalist Mumin that he was sued by the Ministry of Education without giving any further explanation. He was then put in the cell.

"We have visited the CID headquarters and we were told that officials from the Ministry of Education ordered the arrest of our colleague Ali Adan Mumin," director Hassan told (SJS). "They also informed us that he will remain in jail until investigations on his case starts without giving clear time and date."

According tMr Hassan Mohamud Mohamed, in February the journalist filed a complaint case at the Somali Attorney General's office against an official at the Ministry of Education identified as Muse Arale who beat and threatened to shoot the journalist on 22 December 2018 inside the Ministry of education headquarters where Mumin was on reporting assignment.

The said official could be seen pushing the journalist while trying to grab his pistol inside the compound of the Ministry of Education in a video clip which captured the incident .

"It is unfortunate that the Somali Attorney General office did not summon the alleged official at the Ministry of Education and that the police did not investigate the violence against the journalist filed," SJS said in a statement. "Instead, the police at the CID came up with a scheme to sue the journalist."

The detained journalist has been faced with cyber bullying and threats by authorities and their allies. In mid this month, people believed to be pro-government online trolls have mocked the death of the journalist while others even called for the arrest of the journalist after he reported about students protest in the capital.