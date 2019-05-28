South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Drugs

press release

In an intelligent driven operation the Mdantsane Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrested three (3) suspects aged between 34 and 51years from Ginsberg Township for dealing in drugs and in possession a firearm believed to be unlicensed.

It is alleged that Police after receiving an information about selling of drugs in some houses around Ginsberg they traced the suspects and managed to arrest two males and one female. On arrival Police identified a house at Lipota Street and upon searching they recovered mandrax and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Through their information they proceeded to Mfebe Street in Ginsberg where they recovered a licence believed to be unlicensed and forty five (45) ammunition, mandrax, twelve cellphones, TIK, bags of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash. All these drugs estimated to the street value of R50 000.00 was confiscated by Police.

The trio will appear at King Williams Town Magistrate court soon.

The King Williams Town Cluster Commander, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga has applauded the arrest and discovery by the team adding that the identification and seizure of the drugs demonstrated the police commitment to reducing the availability of dangerous drugs. He also thanked the community for sharing valuable information with SAPS and encouraged them to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111.