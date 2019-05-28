South Africa: Eleven Suspects Arrested for the Brutal Murders of Three 'Suspects' at Mokwakwaila

press release

The police's determination and relentless efforts to stamp out the scourge of mob justice in the province have led to the arrest of eleven (11) suspects aged between 15 and 42 at Mawa next to ga-Wally village in the Mokwakwaila policing area outside Tzaneen. The arrests were effected in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 2019-05-28). These arrests follow after the brutal murders of three people by members of the community on Sunday morning.

The suspects were arrested at their different homes following a well-coordinated operation that was conducted by Tzaneen Cluster Detectives, First responders and the Tracking Task Team. The arrested suspects include seven men and four women. One of the suspects is the owner of the local tavern. The police confiscated a bakkie that was allegedly used to transport some of the community members to the scene where the attack took place.

The deceased, who are from the adjacent Block 5 village in Mokwakwaila, have since been identified as:

-Lismond Walter Morasehla aged 35,

-Kamogelo Sekgobela aged 17 and,

-Tshepiso Maukwe aged 27.

The three were brutally killed after they were accused of being responsible for crime in the area.

Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members for spending a sleepless night tracking down the suspects. General Ledwaba also thanked community members for providing the police with valuable information that helped in tracking down the suspects. " These arrests will send a clear message that the police are determined to end incidents of mob justice." Concluded General Ledwaba.

The suspects will face three counts of murder and will appear in Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Thursday 2019-05-30. More arrests are possible.