28 May 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Taking Radio to the People Outreach Program in Kimberley

As part of our Africa Day celebrations Radio Teemaneng Stereo (RTS) to their Radio Station to the Colville community in Kimberley.

We all know that radio is one of the most powerful ways to disseminate important information to the community therefore the day comprised of several interesting speakers with valuable community related topics. Amongst the many speakers that were interviewed was the CEO from the Shain Griqua Advice and Development Centre in Colville and Capt Sergio Kock from the Provincial SAPS Media Centre and SAPS Men for Change was speaking on community safety.

Sports and recreation plays a vital role in the upliftment of the community, it binds families through shared experiences and achievements hence soccer, netball, dancing, aerobics, face painting, jumping castles and indigenous games were at the order of the day.

This fun filled day with Minnie Mouse and Smurf took place on Saturday, 25th May 2019 at the Swedish Hall between 12:00 and 18:00. The day was made possible by stakeholders such as RTS, MTN, SAPS, Party and More, Pick n Pay Galeshewe, Beauty and The Bull Productions, Northern Cape Tourism Authority, All Stars, Frankmetic Inc, Jabulani Butchery and Keipoletse Funerals.

South Africa

