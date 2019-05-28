South Africa: Alleged Pyramid Scheme Fraudster Sought By Hawks

press release

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit are appealing for the public's help in tracing 45-year-old Moreke Lucky Mayane who is sought for running an illegal pyramid scheme.

It is alleged Mayane operated Weekly Cash Flow from around 2011 in Embalenhle. In 2013 he apparently continued with his scheming ways in Limpopo's villages of Nebo and Burgersfort as well as in Lyttleton in Gauteng.

Further investigations have also revealed that Mayane's entity was not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). A warrant for his arrest for charges of fraud and forgery has been issued.

Anyone who has information about Mayane's whereabouts is asked to contact Captain Samson Kolobe on 0714813126 or Captain Robert Mugoru on 0820503763. Information can also be given anonymously by contacting the SAPS CrimeStop number on 0860010111.