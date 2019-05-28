Mauritius: SMEs Encouraged to Improve Their Competitiveness

press release

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must make the most of the schemes available at SME Mauritius so as to be able to be more competitive and expand their activities, emphasised the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, during a site visit at Food Works Ltd, this morning, in Quatre Bornes.

The site visit was organised by SME Mauritius, in collaboration with the Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, as part of its communication and SME Proximity Programme.

In a statement to the press after the visit, the Business Minister pointed out that there is also an array of training programmes available in other institutions such as the National Productivity and Competitiveness Council, which can help SMEs in their process and work flow. According to him, Food Works Ltd has already benefited from several schemes available at SME Mauritius and has also adhered to the Made in Moris label, thus benefiting from more visibility on the market.

Minister Bholah pointed out that the objective of his visits at SMEs is to give them more visibility as well as motivate them in their endeavours, and to show that the Ministry and SME Mauritius are by their side. He added that these site visits also help to take stock of the difficulties faced by SMEs in addition to commending them for their good work. He further observed that Food Works Ltd has limited space for its operations and the Ministry and SME Mauritius will assist the company in finding free space on existing industrial sites for it to expand its activities.

Food Works Ltd, incorporated in 2007, is an SME engaged in the production of frozen pizzas, pies, lasagna, chilled salads and soup, among others. The company employs ten people and sells its products in several supermarkets, restaurants chains and hotels across the island. The company generates a yearly turnover of some Rs 10 million and is a model for SMEs which help the population through their economic activities.