South Africa: David Mabuza Sworn in As an MP As Cabinet Announcement Looms

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is one step closer to returning to the Union Buildings as the state's second most powerful official, after being sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday.

Hours before he was meant to be sworn in as an MP last Wednesday, the presidency in the ANC announced that Mabuza had requested that his swearing in be postponed until after he cleared his name before the party's integrity committee.

Mabuza appeared before the committee last Friday to plead his case after he was red-flagged by the body.

For President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint anyone to the position of deputy president, they first have to be an MP, as per the Constitution.

Before his swearing in, there was widespread speculation that Mabuza may not return as state deputy president, possibly preferring to remain at Luthuli House, to strengthen his support base before launching a leadership bid in future.

Another scenario put forward by ANC insiders was that Mabuza would remain at the ANC's headquarters to thwart secretary general Ace Magashule's bid to oust Ramaphosa or weaken his position as president.

