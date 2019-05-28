28 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Men Accused of Killing Ethekwini Metro Cops Claim Police Assaulted Them Behind Bars

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

Three men arrested for allegedly murdering two eThekwini metro police officers have claimed they were assaulted by police.

The three - Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, and Thamsanqa Mabaso, 29 - made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Tuesday.

The fourth accused, Nkululeko Zuma, 19, was not in court because he was in hospital. News24 understands he was injured during his arrest last week.

The men have been moved to the Westville police station after their lawyer Mondli Mthethwa said they had been assaulted in the Durban North police cells.

They have been charged with two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Sergeant Zephania Dladla and Constable Nomasonto Mhlanga were killed while performing protection duties for councillor Moses Zulu at his residence in Bhambayi, near Phoenix.

Zulu told News24 that he had been assigned the protection detail following an assessment by eThekwini metro police and SAPS.

He said that service delivery protesters had been marching on homes of politicians in the province and his had been earmarked as needing protection.

During the memorial for the slain officers, it emerged that Dladla had been near retirement, while Mhlanga was set for a promotion as acting captain at King Shaka Airport in June.

Kara said the trio was remanded to custody and would appear again on June 3 for their bail application.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gordhan Files Review Application, Asks Court to Set Aside Mkhwebane's Report

Lawyers for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have filed a review application asking the North Gauteng High… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.