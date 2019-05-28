28 May 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Salma Elloumi Appointed Leader of Nidaa Tounes

Tunis/Tunisia — Salma Elloumi Rekik was unanimously chosen as leader of Nidaa Tounes movement (Sofiene Toubel clan) during Monday's meeting of the party's political bureau.

Nidaa Tounes movement welcomed, in a statement issued on Tuesday, "the important steps taken towards building the historic Nidaa".

In mid-May, Salma Elloumi Rekik resigned as director of the presidential cabinet. She was appointed to this position in November 2018 to replace Selim Azzabi, current Secretary General of Tahya Tounes Party.

