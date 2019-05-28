Kenya: Woman Arrested With Illicit Brew Charged in Nakuru Court

A Nakuru court has released a woman charged with being in possession of illicit brew on a Sh10,000 bond with surety.

Nancy Nyamweya, a resident of Flamingo estate, Tuesday appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo and was charged with being in possession of 20 litres of busaa whose content was questionable.

She also faced a charge of selling the same brew to residents.

MSAKO PROGRAMME

Ms Nyamweya was arrested by Administration Police officers during a patrol dubbed "Msako programme".

She was found operating her "bar" business in an illegal premises, without a license from the authorities.

Ms Nyamweya pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Through her lawyer, she pleaded with the court to be released on a reasonable bail, saying that her eight-month-old baby solely depended on her.

The case will be mentioned on May 30, 2019.