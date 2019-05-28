Tunisia: Attalia Party Concerned Over Popular Front Situation

Tunis/Tunisia — Attalia party (Democratic Arab Vanguard Party), member of the Popular Front, expressed Tuesday, its deep concern about the situation of the Popular Front.

The party emphasised its commitment to the unity of the front and the maintenance of its parliamentary bloc. "Attalia will spare no effort, to overcome the challenges and to enter the next elections with a unified front," said a statement issued by the party.

Attalia political bureau met on Sunday to review the latest developments of the front and how to proceed them.

The party expressed comfort over the increase in the number of newly registered voters, showing great concern about the serious deterioration of the political climate. The party notably deplored the influx of suspicious political money, the spread of nepotism, the lack of respect for the rules of democracy and the blatant use of state resources by some parties in the ruling coalition.

Attalia also regretted the exploitation of the deterioration of living conditions of the people and "vote-buying".

Member of the central committee of the popular front and Secretary General of the popular current Zouheir Hamdi told TAP that the disagreement on the Popular Front candidate for the presidential election persists and affects the relationship between the various components of the Front.

A number of parties in the popular front support Hamma Hammami for presidential candidate, while other parties among whom Zouheir Hamdi advocate the candidacy of Mongi Rahoui.