Tunisia: Iftar in Honour of Sub-Saharan Immigrants' Families in Raoued

Raoued/Tunisia — A collective Iftar was organised by the Raoued Municipality in honour of sub-Saharan immigrants and their families, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

A hundred immigrants, along with their families, took part in an Iftar held at a restaurant in Raoued, accompanied by music and children's entertainment.

It was an opportunity for immigrants to talk about their concerns and the difficulties they face, in terms of administrative formalities, as well as access to education and health care.

Raoued attracts, through its many academic institutions and economic enterprises, a large community of sub-Saharan immigrants concentrated in the popular neighbourhoods in Jaafar, Ariana Soghra and Raoued beach. The municipality is working to help these immigrants integrate into Tunisian society, by setting up listening and orientation mechanisms and by creating spaces for learning Arabic, said Raoued mayor Adnane Bouassida.

IOM's chief of mission in Tunisia Lorena Lando attended the Iftar, and expressed her appreciation of receiving immigrants in Tunisia and giving interest to their concerns. She commended the efforts made by Raoued Municipality to help them improve their living conditions and continue their studies at university in the best conditions.