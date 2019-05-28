Kenya: Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's Mother, 98, Dies in Nairobi

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's mother has died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi days after she was admitted.

Mrs Dorcas Owino, 98, died at 1.55pm on Tuesday, said Mr Aloyce Ager, director of the governor's press unit.

"We keep the governor and the entire family in prayers at this very dark time," he said.

"May the good Lord give them strength and fortitude to overcome this pressing moment. May the Lord rest her soul in eternal peace. Fare thee well, 'mama'."

MEDICAL RECORDS

While the Nation could not authoritatively establish the cause of Mrs Owino's death, a document tabled in court on Tuesday indicated she had suffered a transient ischemic attack, which is a mini-stroke.

The Nation is in possession of a copy of a letter from MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, which shows she was admitted on May 19 and discharged on May 26.

The Discharge Summary and Clinical Abstract Sheet says she had suffered multiple pressure sores on the right hip.

She was placed on home-based care and physiotherapy and advised to see a Dr Samia in one week.

'TRUE MATRIARCH'

The Orange Democratic Movement sent its condolence message via Twitter.

"As a party, we stand with the governor and his family at this moment of grief," said the party whose leader is politician Raila Odinga.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Mr Odinga and his wife Ida eulogised Mrs Owino as a "true matriarch and pillar of the Nyong'o family, who never stopped serving and guiding the family and the community she was part of despite her advancing years".

They added, "She leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and great heart. We are profoundly grateful for having known her. Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time."

Mr Odinga prayed for fortitude and faith for Mr Nyong'o's family.

COURT CASE

Earlier today, the governor and his sister skipped a court session during which they to be sentenced for contempt in an estate row pitting him against his nephews.

Their lawyer Jefferson Museve told justice Tripsisa Cherere that Governor Nyong'o was out of the country and would return on Tuesday afternoon.

He said his sister, Dr Risper Nyagoy returned to the country on Monday and had gone to visit their mother.