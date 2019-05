In-form Barrack Young Controller defender, Eugene Swen is on trial with Belarusian Premier League Club FC Energetik-BGU Minsk, Liberian Sports International can reveal.

The 19-year-old center back is currently in Eastern Europe where he is trying out with the club of his Liberian compatriot David Tweh.

Swen, who has 3 senior national team caps will hope to impress during the trial session.