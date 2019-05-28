Liberians Urged to Keep the Peace

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gbehzohngar Milton Findley has underscored the urgent need for Liberians to acknowledge events of the past when the country was at war and strive never to revert to the ugly past.

Minister Findley made the call on Saturday, May 25th at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at programs marking the 56th anniversary celebration of the African Day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Africa Day, formerly known as Africa Liberation Day, has been celebrated annually on May 25, to mark the determination of the people of Africa to liberate the continent from foreign domination and exploitation as well as the signing of the Charter establishing the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963.

Speaking at the colorful ceremony which took place in the C. Cecil Dennis Jr Auditorium of the Foreign Ministry, Minister Findley noted that the violence of war is opposed to the essence of the African Day celebration; as such Liberians must unify themselves as one Liberia and one Africa.

"We must never forget that our struggle for peace during our dark days was always both national and Pan-Africa" he stressed.

The Dean of the Liberian cabinet emphasized the importance of working together as Africans to ensure that African citizens live freely, happily and productive.

The Liberian Foreign Minister stressed that the African Day celebration invokes the legacy of freedom, a legacy he noted must be protected, cherished and passed on to the future generations.

"This is the time for unity as division may take us back to the past of violent conflict which no one among us can afford" Minister Findley noted.

Minister Findley on behalf of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah reaffirms Liberia's commitment to work with other Africans in the region and the rest of the continent to promote the achievement of the goal of African Unity.

For his part, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat said Africa is still confronted with many hurdles that need to be overcome before the continent's independence and unity fully blossom.

Ambassador Mahamat highlighted peace, free access to quality and universal education, democratic governance as well as remunerative job as some imperative issues that must be addressed with urgency.

The AU head of Mission also called on all member states to safeguard the principles enshrined in the 1969 convention on the specific aspects of African refugees, including the principles of non-refoulement and burden sharing.

This year African Day celebration was held under the theme;"Year of Refugees, Returnees and IPDs: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.

The official Celebration of the African Day began with the hosting of the flags in the early morning hours of Saturday May 25th and subsequently followed by a dinner at the C. Cecil Dennis Jr. Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was attended by a host of Ambassadors accredited near Monrovia.