South Africa: North West Tourism Applauds Emile Coetzee for Winning Future Leaders Forum in Germany

press release

The Department of Tourism in the North West wishes to Congratulate Ms Emile Coetzee (24) for winning first prize in the IMEX-MPI-MCI Future Leaders Forum University Challenge. The global competition that recently took place in Frankfurt Germany provides an opportunity for talented tourism students who are considering a career in the business events sector to make meaningful international connections.

As part of the competition requirements, participants have to present an ideal setting of a conference based on a fictional concept to allow as much creativity as possible. Coetzee's winning formula titled The

(Not) Forbidden Fruit, largely focuses on the promotion of eco-friendly food process. She says the concept was also inspired by the African culture.

"This year's theme was centered on the concept of 'food of the future', and I thought about the tree of life, where it began and the notion of Adam and Eve. Based on that I decided to take the idea further to explore whether food production would be self-sufficient, like in the beginning of time or whether the impact of technology (food processing) will have a greater impact at the cost of nutrition.

"I am inspired by our culture and heritage, especially when it comes to wild food and that inspired the setting of my conference, where I imagine a conference on a boat with everything edible in it, where people can interact", explained Coetzee.

According to the Head of Department Adv. Neo Sephoti Ms Coetzee's win is a stamp of excellence and should be celebrated. She says the department encourages active participation by students within the industry.

"The department of Tourism is extremely proud and excited over the success of Ms Emile Coetzee, she has done herself, the province of the North West and the country proud for winning this prestigious competition. Her unique concept and presentation won the day.

"Tourism is the new platinum as this is the sector that will grow the economy and create much needed jobs in our province. It is exciting to see young people embrace careers in the tourism sector and we know that Ms Coetzee is a great ambassador for the province and the sector.

"She is a shining star as she obtained her degree Cum Laude, her hard work and dedication has seen her soar new heights at everything she has set her sight on. We congratulate her and look forward to the enormous contribution she will make in the sector", said Adv. Sephoti.

Issued by: North West Tourism