South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro - Announcement On New North West Provincial Executive Council

Statement by North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro, on the announcement on the composition of the new Provincial Executive Council
Following extensive consultation, I am announcing to the people of the North West and South Africa, the new Provincial Executive Council of the 6th Administration; that will assume the responsibility to deliver the quality services that we have promised to our people.
However, allow to reiterate the fact that I will not tolerate any room or space for corruption, looting of state resources or mismanagement thereof; and therefore these Members of the Executive Council have committed themselves to clean governance and quality service delivery.
These are men and women of integrity who have the ability and commitment to accelerate the necessary delivery of services to our people.
We are in agreement with one another as the Executive Council that we are alive to the fact that we are servants of the people and can never be seen as being aloof to the needs of the people of the North West nor should we be behaving in a manner inconsistent with the dictates of our offices.
It therefore remains our posture that these appointments are not a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those that have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life.
The composition of this Executive Council is a mirror reflection of the policies and long standing position of the governing African National Congress in relation to the empowerment of women and youth in the leadership structures that we occupy; as a basic tenet to transform society and address imbalances of the past.
The Executive Council for the 6th Administration is therefore composed as follows:
Portfolio
Name
Gender
Race
Finance
Motlalepule Rosho
Female
Black
Education
Wendy Matsemela
Female
Black
Health
Madoda Sambatha
Male
Black
Social Development
Boitumelo Moiloa
Female
Black
Public Works & Roads
Oagile Saliva Molapisi
Male
Black
Community Safety and Transport Management
Sello Lehari
Male
Black
Agriculture & Rural Development
Desbo Mohono
Female
Black
Arts, Culture, Sports & Recreation
Tsotso Tlhapi
Female
Black
Economic Development, Environment & Tourism
Keneitswe Mosenogi
Female
Black
Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs
Gordon Kegakilwe
Male
Black
Premier Mokgoro will today have an interactive media session to be held as follows:
Venue: EXCO Boardroom, Office of the Premier, Mahikeng
Time: 16h00
Issued by: North West Office of the Premier