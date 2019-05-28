South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro - Announcement On New North West Provincial Executive Council

press release

Statement by North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro, on the announcement on the composition of the new Provincial Executive Council

Following extensive consultation, I am announcing to the people of the North West and South Africa, the new Provincial Executive Council of the 6th Administration; that will assume the responsibility to deliver the quality services that we have promised to our people.

However, allow to reiterate the fact that I will not tolerate any room or space for corruption, looting of state resources or mismanagement thereof; and therefore these Members of the Executive Council have committed themselves to clean governance and quality service delivery.

These are men and women of integrity who have the ability and commitment to accelerate the necessary delivery of services to our people.

We are in agreement with one another as the Executive Council that we are alive to the fact that we are servants of the people and can never be seen as being aloof to the needs of the people of the North West nor should we be behaving in a manner inconsistent with the dictates of our offices.

It therefore remains our posture that these appointments are not a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those that have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life.

The composition of this Executive Council is a mirror reflection of the policies and long standing position of the governing African National Congress in relation to the empowerment of women and youth in the leadership structures that we occupy; as a basic tenet to transform society and address imbalances of the past.

The Executive Council for the 6th Administration is therefore composed as follows:

Portfolio

Name

Gender

Race

Finance

Motlalepule Rosho

Female

Black

Education

Wendy Matsemela

Female

Black

Health

Madoda Sambatha

Male

Black

Social Development

Boitumelo Moiloa

Female

Black

Public Works & Roads

Oagile Saliva Molapisi

Male

Black

Community Safety and Transport Management

Sello Lehari

Male

Black

Agriculture & Rural Development

Desbo Mohono

Female

Black

Arts, Culture, Sports & Recreation

Tsotso Tlhapi

Female

Black

Economic Development, Environment & Tourism

Keneitswe Mosenogi

Female

Black

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs

Gordon Kegakilwe

Male

Black

Premier Mokgoro will today have an interactive media session to be held as follows:

Venue: EXCO Boardroom, Office of the Premier, Mahikeng

Time: 16h00

