Angola: Petro De Luanda Board Gives Negative Mark to Football Season

Luanda — Petro de Luanda board on Monday said the senior males football team had a negative 2018/2019 season, since the squad did not achieved any of the expected and outlined goals.

This was disclosed by the club's president, Tomás Faria, during a press conference, underlining that the team failed all the three fronts in which they were involved.

According to the club's representative, the team failed to win the national championship and Angolan League Football Cup and that despite reaching the group stage of the Africa Confederations Cup, the squad were eliminated in the early stage of the competition.

However, he said, the poor results of the team was not due to the lack of quality of the players, since according to him the squad have improved a lot in this regard, when compared to last season.

The team have been outdone by 1º de Agosto for the fourth time in a row in the national championship after finishing in the second position in the last four.

Petro squad were eliminated from Angola League Football Cup in the semi-finals by 1º de Agosto, who also won this competition after beating Desportivo da Huíla 2-1 in the final.

Petro de Luanda finished at the bottom of the group they were included in the Africa Confederations Cup with seven points.