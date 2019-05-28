Angolan Government Delivers Savimbi Remains to Family

Luanda — Angolan government is officially handing over the founding UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi?s remains to the family on Tuesday ( 28 May).

This will be during a ceremony to take place in the Municipality of Andulo, central Bie province.

A Multi-Sector Commission tasked with monitoring the issue left Tuesday for Cuito city, in Bie province, bound for the municipality of Andulo.

The coffin containing Jonas Savimbi remains were delivered Tuesday morning in Luena, eastern Moxico province, after which they were flown to municipality of Andulo for formaly handover of the remains.

The health inspector, Miguel dos Santos Oliveira, delivered the casket to the technical Sub-Commission for Health and Justice.

According to funeral programme, Jonas Savimbi remains are due to be buried next Saturday (June 1) at Lopitanga village cemetery, in Andulo municipality, Bié province, about 130 kilometers north of Cuito city.

Jonas Savimbi was born in Munhango locality, central Bié province, on August 3, 1934.

He was killed on February 22, 2002 in combat in Lucusse, eastern Moxico province.