Mozambique: New Cars for Zambezia Police

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 28 May (AIM) - The governor of the central Mozambican province of Zambezia, Abdul Razak, on Tuesday delivered 22 Mahindra vehicles to the police force, one for each district in the province, in order to improve the operational capacity of the police.

Razak said that the 22 new vehicles, purchased from the Mozambican state budget, are part of the government's efforts to enhance the capacity of the police force to respond to crime, and to guarantee public order, security and tranquillity in the province.

In addition to providing the police with greater mobility in pursuing criminals, added the governor, the vehicles will also confer more dignity on the police.

He urged that the vehicles be used rationally and for the purposes for which they are intended. The district commands, said Razak, must also ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles to guarantee their longevity.

Razak praised the police for their work in ensuring order during the current voter registration, and urged them to guarantee the conditions for all the subsequent phases in this year's general elections to run in a smooth and orderly fashion.