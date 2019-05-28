Tanzania to Hire 44,800 Workers, Scraps Job Experience Condition

Dodoma — The year financial year 2019/20 would be a boon to fresh graduates as the government reveals plans to employ a total of 44,800 workers during the year, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The job opportunities will specifically benefit Tanzania's young men and women who possess the necessary qualifications, the Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Ms Mary Mwanjelwa said.

Ms Mwanjelwa was responding to a question from Ms Aida Khenan (Chadema Special Seats) who wanted to know efforts being taken to ensure that all of the country's fresh graduates are absorbed into the job market.

Ms Khenan decried a tendency of attaching conditions of experience to the job vacancies.

"Where would a fresh graduate get the required experience?" she inquired.

But in response, Ms Mwanjelwa said the private sector should also be sensitized to create jobs.

"Across the world, creating jobs is not a preserve for the government. Graduates of various academic levels are absorbed into the private sector, the public sector as well as in various civil society organizations among others. Some graduates also decide to employ themselves," she said.

On job experience, the State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama said the government has decided to drop that aspect.

"Instead, the government has come up with an initiative that will compel fresh graduates to undergo a special course upon being hired," she said.