28 May 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Taxi Driver Arraigned Over Tanzanian Billionaire Mo Dewji's Abduction

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — A taxi driver, Mr Mousa Twaleb (46) appeared before the Kisutu Resident's Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, facing three counts associated with the abduction of Tanzanian dollar billionaire, Mohammed Dewji (Mo).

Mr Twaleb appeared before Resident Magistrate Huruma Shahidi at around 10:00, facing charges of kidnapping and soliciting money by force.

The businessman, who is also chief executive officer for Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited (MeTL), was kidnaped in October 2018.

