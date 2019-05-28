Malawi: President Mutharika, New VP Chimulirenji Take Oath of Office

Photo: mana

President Peter Mutharika took his oath of office for the second and last term after his re-election in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

President Peter Mutharika and new vice president Everton Chimulirenji have taken oath of office at a swearing-in-ceremony held at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

New five years term: President Mutharika and First Lady

Dressed in black suit, Mutharika looked elegant and happy as he took the oath of office, joking that he is not yet dead, he is alive.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda administered the oath of office.

Former president Bakili Muluzi attended the ceremony but his son, Atupele Muluzi, who performed poorly during the polls, did not attend the swearing-in-ceremony.

Former president Joyce Banda, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima who gave Mutharika a good run for his money during the highly contentious tripartite elections stayed away from the ceremony.

In his brief speech, Mutharika thanked all political leaders who competed with him, saying they should recognize him as the president because there can only be one winner.

"The election is over. There is a time to fight, there is a time to unite. There is a time to argue, there is a time to agree. There is a time to pursue personal interests, there is a time to pursue national goals.

Mutharika described his victory as victory of the people, the rule of law and democracy.

The swearing in ceremony has taken place amid the background of a legal battle raging in the courts as the opposition say the vote was manipulated in favour of the 80-year-old president.

The inauguration ceremony takes place on Friday and on Sunday the president will hold a political rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.