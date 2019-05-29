Kenya: Troubled Shalom Hospital Re-Opened After Closure Over Baby's Death

Nairobi — After 3 weeks of closure, Shalom hospital in Machakos has been re-opened after two incidents that exposed its health workers.

The latest incident that led to the closure involved the death of a seven-month-old baby boy after he was wrongly injected at the facility for treatment of a burn.

The hospital was initially on the spotlight after a woman was captured on a viral video delivering, as health workers watched from a distance.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) CEO Daniel Yumbya early Tuesaday morning led a team of senior medical staff from the central and Machakos County to inspect the hospital.

The hospital staff have been provided with job description and work station based on certification qualifications and competence.

Some of the hospital's top officials are still facing negligence charges following the two incidents.

The hospital's director, administrator, clinical officer and a pharmacist in charge on the said day were arrested and later charged in court, the case is still on going though the suspects were released on bond.