28 May 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Court to Rule on Terror Suspect Nsabimana's Bail Today

By Eugène Kwibuka

Gasabo Primary Court will on Tuesday afternoon rule on whether terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana should be released or kept in custody pending his substantive trial.

The suspect, who is charged with sixteen counts related to terrorism, was last week brought before the court to answer to the charges.

They include terrorism, murder, kidnap, genocide denial, arson, armed robbery, forgery and causing bodily harm among others.

He was also charged with forming a rebel group that carried out terror attacks, mainly in southern Rwanda, and two separate attacks mounted last year by a militia group he commanded left at least nine people dead.

Nsabimana pleaded guilty during the initial appearance.

Prosecutors, despite saying they already have in custody evidence incriminating the suspect including thee mobile phones belonging to the suspect and a fraudulently acquired passport from Lesotho, among others, they maintained there were more investigations that were yet to be concluded, and therefore called for him to be remanded.

