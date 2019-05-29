Rwanda: Nsabimana Remanded for 30 Days

Terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana, was on Tuesday afternoon remanded to 30 days in prison by Gasabo Primary Court pending his substantive trial.

The suspect, who is charged with sixteen counts related to terrorism, was last week brought before the court to answer to the charges.

They include terrorism, murder, kidnap, genocide denial, arson, armed robbery, forgery and causing bodily harm among others.

He was also charged with forming a rebel group that carried out terror attacks, mainly in southern Rwanda, and two separate attacks mounted last year by a militia group he commanded left at least nine people dead.

Nsabimana pleaded guilty during the initial appearance.

Prosecutors, despite saying they already have in custody evidence incriminating the suspect including thee mobile phones belonging to the suspect and a fraudulently acquired passport from Lesotho, among others, they maintained there were more investigations that were yet to be concluded, and therefore called for him to be remanded.