Rwanda: Terror Suspect Callixte Nsabimana Remanded

Gasabo Primary Court on Tuesday remanded for 30 days terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana to allow investigations into his case to continue.

The court, based in Kibagabaga, denied the accused bail owing to the gravity of the charges he faces. Nsabimana had earlier entered a plea bargain on all the sixteen counts he is charged with.

The court ruled that there were strong reasons to suspect that the accused committed the crimes he is accused of and decided that he is kept in custody for one month to allow investigations to continue.

The court also argued that Nsabimana's case attracted a remand because the crimes he is accused of carry more than two years of imprisonment on conviction, which, according to the law, mean that he can't be granted bail before thorough investigations have been concluded.

He is charged with sixteen counts related to terrorism, including terrorism for political reasons, receiving terrorism related revenues and sensitising others to receive them, murder, kidnap, genocide denial, arson, armed robbery, forgery and causing bodily harm among others.

He is also charged with forming a rebel group that carried out terror attacks, mainly in southern Rwanda. His charges included attacks on Rwandans that left up to nine people dead and many others injured.

Though the accused pleaded guilty, the prosecution, which is in possession of the suspect's three cell phones, a fake Lesotho passport and four pairs of sunglasses, asked court last week that the suspect remains in custody.

They based their argument on the gravity of the alleged crimes and the fact that he has no known address and remains a flight risk.

During the hearing last week, prosecution also requested that the accused be kept in custody because, if let free, he would tamper with the evidence of his crimes.

During his pre-trial hearing last week before the same court, prosecution said that the accused had fully cooperated during his questioning.

The accused further confirmed this in court as, appearing alongside his lawyer Moise Nkundabarashi, he denounced his FLN terror group and asked for forgiveness.

"From today onwards, I am done with FLN and whatever else they may do is on them not me," he said.

The suspect told court that he was remorseful and begged the Head of State and all Rwandans to forgive him for his actions.

"I would like to apologise to the President, the injured, the families of the ones that passed away and to Rwandans in general," he said.

The accused, who is a self-appointed army major, was part of a terrorist group operating from the Democratic Republic of Congo in close cooperation with elements that seek to destabilise Rwanda such as Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

He also pointed to the fact that the militia outfit was getting support from neighbouring Uganda.