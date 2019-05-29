Zimbabwe: Condolence Book for Dabengwa Opened

NATIONAL hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa's family and the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation (DDF) have opened a condolence messages book in honour of the liberation icon which members of the public will sign.

The foundation's director and legacy manager Mr Mthulisi Hanana said the book will be available for the public in five cities worldwide today.

"The family working with the DDF have launched a Dr Dumiso Dabengwa condolence messages book. The book will be availed to the public to record the memories they had with Dr Dabengwa. One of the books will be here in his house (Fourwinds suburb) where mourners are gathered while another will be placed somewhere near Joshua Mqabuko Statue in the city centre.

"Another will be placed in Harare, another in Gauteng Province, South Africa, another in London, Britain and the last one will be in New York, America," said Mr Hanana.

He said specific information of where the books will be placed for public signing in areas outside Bulawayo will be availed on the DDF website and their Twitter handle @DDabengwaFdn.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, signed the book at Dr Dabengwa's residence in Fourwinds suburb, Bulawayo yesterday, describing his death as a storm that has hit the country.

He said Dr Dabengwa was a principled man who had no hatred in his soul.

"He was one of the greatest revolutionaries, very principled, very focused, a man of purpose and of destiny.

"He never had time for gossip; neither did he believe in any existence of a tribe and region or race. To him humanity was supreme.

"He was a man who was very humble, but very deep in thinking. A mentor to many revolutionaries and freedom fighters.

"If it wasn't for the role he played during the liberation struggle as our intelligence supremo we would have gone into a number of disasters because of the viciousness of the enemy," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said his death plunged the nation into mourning due to the stature of Dr Dabengwa.

Cde Khaya Moyo said while a giant elephant had fallen, Dr Dabengwa leaves behind remarkable footprints that will live forever.

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube was among the people who signed the book.

Condolence messages continued to pour in yesterday with several eminent people visiting the family's residence.

Dr Dabengwa died on Thursday in Kenya, Nairobi while on his way to Zimbabwe from India where he had been taken for medical treatment.

He died following a liver-related ailment that started last year in November. He was 79.