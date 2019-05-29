Botswana: Ministry Approves Francistown Revitalisation Plan

Francistown — Muzila says the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services has approved the city's revitalisation plan.

Addressing a full council session recently, she said, "the plan will add value and usher in a new lease of life in the city".

Ms Muzila said all residents and workers had roles to play in implementing the plan, adding that some businesses along the revitalisation corridor had started to improve their facilities.

On other issues, she said leasing and development of the old Tatitown Primary School had been awarded to NMCJ International at a monthly rental of P55 000.

She said the company had accepted the award and the pre-contract preparatory meeting was held on May 2.

The contract, she said, was expected to be signed before end of this month and would last for 25 years.

The developer intended to construct a private school, hospitality college and a hotel as an ancillary use complementing the training.

Regarding the parking strategy within the Central Business District (CBD), she said development and operation of the multi-level parking at plot 16178 and 16184 at Nswazi Mall was awarded to Rolling Sure at a monthly lease rental of P60 000 with eight per cent annual escalation.

"The drafting of the contract is ongoing and signing of the contract is expected during the month of June this year," she said.

About parking plots 21930 and 21939 south of Galo Mall, Ms Muzila said they had been developed by owners of Galo Mall through Nafprop.

She said development of Mummies (plot 15076 and 31946) was awarded to Petro Hyper and the developer intended to develop the place into a recreational resort.

She affirmed that the company would pay a monthly rental of P27 255.00 with a contract that would last for 25 years.

On one hand, the expression of interest for development of the market (plot 37177-The Central Market), was adjudicated on April 12 this year and four bidders had expressed interest.

The development of Sunshine Plaza (Marang) open space was a new initiative that the council needed to appreciate since it would also uplift the aesthetics of the city on the eastern side, she said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>