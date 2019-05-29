South Africa: Just in - These Are Gauteng's New MECs

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the list of MECs who would be sworn in on Thursday.

In a statement, Makhura said: "Since assuming office as Premier of Gauteng exactly a week ago and having clearly understood the new mandate given to the 6th Administration, I have given serious thought about the women and men who would constitute the new Executive Council."

According to Makhura, this team collectively represents the ANC's "accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfil the mandate of the 6th Administration, of "Growing Gauteng Together".

"These newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work," Makhura said.

The new MECs are:

- Panyaza Lesufi: MEC for finance and e-government

- Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: MEC for education

- Faith Mazibuko: MEC for community safety

- Lebogang Maile: MEC for human settlements, urban planning and cooperative governance and traditional affairs

- Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: MEC for social development

- Jacob Mamabolo: MEC for public transport and road infrastructure

- Tasneem Motara: MEC for infrastructure development and property management

- Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: MEC for economic development, agriculture and environment

- Mbali Hlophe: MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation

- Dr Bandile Masuku: MEC for health

The members of the executive council will be sworn in at 10:00 on Thursday, at the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, Johannesburg

At the swearing-in ceremony, Makhura will further elaborate on what is expected from the team.

News24