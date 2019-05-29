South Africa: 69-Year-Old Man Gets Life Behind Bars for Rape of Young Teen

A 69-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Moses Ntlhako was sentenced by the Grahamstown High Court for on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni, the girl was raped in 2017 by Ntlhako at a caravan park in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, while she was alone at home.

"It is alleged that the victim was threatened by the suspect until he was seen by her grandfather trying to kiss her and it's [then] when the victim [broke her] silence. A case of rape was opened and suspect was arrested," Mdleleni said.

During the hearing, the court heard how the victim was raped and then threatened.

Investigating officer, Warrant Officer Zukiso Ngwadla, successfully opposed bail, according to Mdleleni.

Ntlhako was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Cluster commander Major General Funeka Siganga commended Ngwadla for his good work.

