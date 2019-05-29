Malawi: UTM Regional Governor Mikaya Denies Defection to DPP

UTM Party regional governor for the south Seve Mikaya has launched a stinging attack on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who are fueling rumours that he has joined the ruling party.

Mikaya with Dvaid Kanyenda: Selfie

Mikaya was Tuesday afternoon spotted taking a selfie with one of the DPP lawyers David Kanyenda during the swearing-in ceremony of President Peter Mutharika and new vice president Everton Chimulirenji at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

On his Facebook wall, Mikaya said he attended the swearing in ceremony because it was a national event.

"Today I attended the swearing in ceremony for the presidency at Kamuzu Stadium, after the function David Kanyenda ran after me and asked for a selfie shoot. I accepted and this happened at my car outside the stadium.

"Now people are speculating that I have joined DPP which is not true. I therefore ask Julius Zimwanda Mithi to withdraw the statement immediately," says the post.

UTM has four members of parliament in the 193 strong House.