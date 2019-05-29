Tanzania: In Defence of President John Magufuli - 'Tanzania Is a Beacon of Democracy'

opinion

The recent Daily Maverick article on human rights violations in Tanzania is nothing more than a 'Broadway gossip story' and an attempt to destroy the image of the East African country.

Many Tanzanian experts, like me, are deservingly quiet, watching how the country is progressing in terms of realising its cherished dream. But recent articles that are calculated at destroying Tanzania's image are disquieting. Thus this comeback.

One such latest example is Daily Maverick's article entitled Human rights continue to worsen in Tanzania as Magufuli cracks down on critics.

The erroneous, incompetent, non-factual article was written by Tanzanian opposition MP Tundu Lissu, who is undergoing medical treatment in Belgium.

Lissu's article has raised anomalous issues about Tanzania which only justifies one end: the editors of Daily Maverick and the writer are either sponsored to tarnish the name of Tanzania in the global arena or represent yet another perpetuation of what US linguist Noam Chomsky called "manufacturing of consent".

It is surprising that the famed online newsletter Daily Maverick is publishing a poem-like feature analysis which lacks and misses the reality and facts about Tanzania.

This article shows how both Daily Maverick editors and the writer didn't bother to find out...